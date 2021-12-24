뉴스
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares an Interesting Reason Why He Chose His Stage Name to Be Gong Yoo
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares an Interesting Reason Why He Chose His Stage Name to Be Gong Yoo

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares an Interesting Reason Why He Chose His Stage Name to Be Gong Yoo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.24
Actor Gong Yoo shared there is a good reason why he chose his stage name to be Gong Yoo. 

This year, Gong Yoo welcomed his 20th debut anniversary; he made his acting debut with a drama 'School 4' in 2001. 

For the last 20 years, Gong Yoo used the stage name 'Gong Yoo', instead of using his real name 'Gong Ji-cheol'. 

As some wondered why he wanted to go by the name 'Gong Yoo', he shared why. 
Gong YooDuring one interview, Gong Yoo said, "Actually, Gong Yoo comes from my parents' names." 

The actor continued, "'Gong' is my father's last name, and 'Yoo' is my mother's last name. I just decided to put them together."

He went on, "As it is the combined name of my father and mother's last names, I thought I would be able to be more responsible with what I do, and it really worked. I definitely worked harder." 

He added, "'Gong Yoo' also means to 'share'. I wanted to live a life where I share well with others in the society. That's why I chose to be called 'Gong Yoo'." 
Gong Yoo Gong YooAfter discovering the secret behind Gong Yoo's stage name, fans left comments such as, "Wow, his parents must feel very proud of him.", "Love the way he thinks!", "Seriously? I would've never thought that it came from his parents' last names!" and more. 

(Credit= Management Soop) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.