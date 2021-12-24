뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Are Surprised to Discover How Much JOSHUA & BINNIE Lookalike to Each Other
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.24 14:14
JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and BINNIE of girl group OH MY GIRL gain attention for their twin-like appearance. 

Recently, some photos of JOSHUA and BINNIE together became the talk of the town. 

It was because of the strong resemblance they showed to each other. 
JOSHUA and BINNIEStrangely enough, they looked so similar when seen together. 

Despite not being related at all, they looked almost as if they were siblings or even twins.

They had identical eyes, face shape, nose, lips, jawline, and even smile.
JOSHUA and BINNIEJOSHUA is known to have this 'innocent deer' look for the way he looks. 

BINNIE is also known to have the 'innocent deer' look in her.

It was no wonder both their fans gave them the same nickname, seeing their resemblance. 
JOSHUA and BINNIEThey gave off such similar vibes that their similarities are making many surprised. 

Regarding this interesting fact, K-pop fans left comments such as, "Wow, they really do look alike!", "If I didn't know who they were, and they happened to be standing next to each other, I would probably assume that they are related!", "The resemblance is unbelievable!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
