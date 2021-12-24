[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Gets Surprised as He Turns Him Into a Reindeer in the Middle of Sentence

Actor Choi Woo Shik was spotted getting surprised after his camera filter turned him into a reindeer in the middle of his sentence.As it is Christmas Eve today, a great number of people around the world are getting into the festive mood.A lot of people are sharing video Christmas messages for their loved ones, and Choi Woo Shik's past video Christmas message to his fans are very much being revisited at the moment.It was a video Christmas message that Choi Woo Shik uploaded on his Instagram account around this time last year.In this message, Choi Woo Shik delivered his Christmas greetings to fans around the world.Over it, he wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone, and I wish you all have a safe and happy holidays!"He used a special Christmas camera filter that put a cute scarf on him as well as made it snow over him.But as he was saying, "Merry Christmas. I wish you...", he started turning into a reindeer all of a sudden.His eyes widened in surprise, and he quietly commented, "Oh, this is what this filter does!"Then, Choi Woo Shik panned his camera towards his dog who was lying next to him.A Christmas hat was suddenly put on his dog, then his video message just ended there.This video message made so many laugh that it is becoming one of the videos that needs to be rewatched every Christmas.(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram)(SBS Star)