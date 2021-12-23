뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Cutely Responds to Fans Teasing Her She Yawned When She Cried After Seeing Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Cutely Responds to Fans Teasing Her She Yawned When She Cried After Seeing Fans

[SBS Star] IU Cutely Responds to Fans Teasing Her She Yawned When She Cried After Seeing Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.23 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Cutely Responds to Fans Teasing Her She Yawned When She Cried After Seeing Fans
K-pop artist IU gave a cute response to fans teasing her that she yawned when she cried after seeing fans for the first time in a while. 

In the beginning of the month, IU was spotted tearing up as she saw her fans for the first time in years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At that time, she said hi and thanked fans before she left in her van following an awards ceremony. 

As she was speaking to them, her eyes were seen watering up. 
IURegarding her teary eyes, some fans joked that IU was not actually crying. 

They claimed that her eyes looked all watery because she yawned. 

This video of IU went viral online, and it finally reached IU recently. 
IUOn December 22, IU took to her Instagram to share her thoughts to fans. 

IU first said, "Who said that I didn't cry, but actually yawned? Come here right now!" 

Then a few minutes later, IU once again emphasized that she did not yawn then. 

She stated, "Seriously though. I know that I don't cry often, but do you really think it's possible that I yawned at that point? Gosh...!" 

Her adorable response made fans smile and laugh; their comments included, "How cute!", "Let's not tease her anymore, guys!", "So cute. She truly makes me happy." and so on. 
IU(Credit= 'boxgame' '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.