[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN VERNON's Art Skills Baffles Many; His Parents Are Both Artists
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.23 17:29
VERNON of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's art skills are making many surprised. 

Recently, one SEVENTEEN fan compiled photos of VERNON's drawings online. 

VERNON's parents are known to be artists who met while studying art at a college in New York City, the United States. 

Because of this, it is very much assumed that he is also a good artist. 

However, this fan pointed out that this was not actually the case with VERNON. 
VERNON VERNONIn the photos that the fan uploaded, VERNON drew portraits of himself, his fellow members and a SEVENTEEN light stick character. 

His drawings were surprisingly not-so-great that a lot of fans were baffled by them. 

They jokingly stated that instead of his genes for artistic ability, he was gifted with an incredible appearance. 
VERNONAt the end of the post, the fan added VERNON's parents' painting-inserted in-ear earphones that VERNON got designed in the past. 

The paintings in the earphones looked marvelous that really showed how skilled VERNON's parents were in art. 
VERNON VERNON(Credit= Online Community, HYBE Labels)

(SBS Star)
