[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Shares Her Multicultural Background Makes Who She Is
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.23 16:10
K-pop artist CL shared that her multicultural background shaped her to be who she is now. 

On December 23, fashion magazine Vogue shared a video of CL online. 

In this video, CL joined the magazine's '7 Days, 7 Looks' segment, where she showed outfits that she wore in a week. 
CLFor Sunday's outfit, CL wore a bomber jacket and pair of baggy jeans, matched with all-white sporty sneakers. 

While explaining the outfits to the viewers, she said, "This actually goes way back." 

She continued, "This is how I used to dress when I was 12, when I started dancing. It's the same fit, but just upgraded." 
CLThen, CL started talking about how she lived in three different countries growing up―born in Korea, raised in Japan and lived in France. 

The K-pop star said, "You know, being multicultured, it has its ups and downs, but it definitely inspired me and opened my eyes to accept and be inspired by a lot of things." 

She resumed, "You could hear that in my music and how I dress. I love mixing things up where it's vintage and new when it comes to the stuff I wear." 

She added, "I love mixing EDM with hip-hop, because that's what I grew up listening to. And I also sing in Korean and English, because that's both me!" 
 

CL made debut as the leader of girl group 2NE1 in 2009. 

Following the end of her contract with YG Entertainment in 2019, the group disbanded and she left the agency. 

She has been building her career as a soloist ever since; she released her first solo studio album 'ALPHA' on October 20. 

(Credit= 'Vogue' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
