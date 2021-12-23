[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shares He Felt like a Failure After 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'

Actor Lee Dong Wook stated that he felt like a complete failure after 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.On December 22 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Dong Wook featured as a guest.During the talk, it was revealed that Lee Dong Wook finds it hard to act.Lee Dong Wook said, "It's been like 22 years since I started acting, but acting has never been easy for me. I still doesn't feel easy."He continued, "The feeling became worse, especially between 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' in 2016 and 'Strangers from Hell' in 2019. I felt like someone had me tied up somewhere."He went on, "It almost felt as if I was at the same point in my career, without being able to move forward. I felt really frustrated and stressed out about that."Then, Lee Dong Wook shared he only stayed at home for months after wrapping up 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.Lee Dong Wook commented, "Following 'Guardian', I kept thinking to myself, 'Why do I keep failing?', 'Why can't I act well?', 'Maybe I should step back as I'll never succeed.' and more. I felt like I wasn't getting better at acting."The actor resumed, "I used to make lots of preparations for my roles, but when I couldn't act as well as I thought, I felt very stressed. That hit me hard after 'Guardian', so I didn't leave home for months then."He continued, "At one point though, I realized staying at home wasn't going to help me in any ways. I was scared that I would just get into the deeper depressed mode. That's why I decided to join 'Strangers from Hell'."He added, "When I acted in 'Strangers from Hell', I didn't pressure myself. I tried to go with the flow. It was so much easier for me to act that way. I felt much more at ease."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)