Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.23 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Get Fully Ready for Christmas
Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer RAIN were seen into their festive mood. 

On December 21, one fashion magazine updated their Instagram with a new post. 

The post consisted of photos of Kim Tae-hee and RAIN all ready for Christmas. 
Kim Tae-heeKim Tae-hee wore a gorgeous long red dress, and stood in front of a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree. 

In one photo, she was also smiling and holding a Christmas present in her hands.  

Next to her, RAIN had put on a sleek black suit with a turtleneck. 
RAINThere was a photo of the couple where they sweetly held their hands together as well. 

They looked so cute and charming together that this photo made a lot of fans smile. 
Kim Tae-heeKim Tae-hee and RAIN met while shooting a commercial together. 

The couple tied the knot in January 2017, and have two daughters. 

Their first daughter was born in October 2017, and the second one in September 2019.

(Credit= 'neighbor.magazine' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
