[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Get Fully Ready for Christmas

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer RAIN were seen into their festive mood.On December 21, one fashion magazine updated their Instagram with a new post.The post consisted of photos of Kim Tae-hee and RAIN all ready for Christmas.Kim Tae-hee wore a gorgeous long red dress, and stood in front of a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree.In one photo, she was also smiling and holding a Christmas present in her hands.Next to her, RAIN had put on a sleek black suit with a turtleneck.There was a photo of the couple where they sweetly held their hands together as well.They looked so cute and charming together that this photo made a lot of fans smile.Kim Tae-hee and RAIN met while shooting a commercial together.The couple tied the knot in January 2017, and have two daughters.Their first daughter was born in October 2017, and the second one in September 2019.(Credit= 'neighbor.magazine' Instagram)(SBS Star)