[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shares How He Spent the Last Five Christmas Eve Including This Year's

Actor Lee Dong Wook shared how he spent the last five Christmas Eve, including the one this year.On December 22, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' shared a short video of Lee Dong Wook's interview on YouTube.In the video, Lee Dong Wook, the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho were in a festive Christmas decorated room, wearing clothes that matched the mood of the room.While talking together, Yu Jae Seok said to Lee Dong Wook, "I was really surprised to hear this, but I heard that you spend your Christmas Eve with Cho Sae-ho and Nam Chang-hee. Is that right?"Lee Dong Wook laughed and answered, "Ah well, yes, I do. In fact, we've been spending Christmas Eve together for the last five years. It's not like we do anything special though."He continued, "We usually meet up, have dinner, then drink. After that, we just go back to our place at like one or two in the morning. We get sleep at our own home. That's it, really."To this, Cho Sae-ho commented, "It's like our annual ritual. We gather together every Christmas Eve."Then, Yu Jae Seok said, "Somebody said that they think you are hanging out with Cho Sae-ho and Nam Chang-hee to stand out even more. What's your stand on this opinion?"Lee Dong Wook laughed and responded, "It's you who said that! It's not somebody! It's you, I know that it's you!"(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube)(SBS Star)