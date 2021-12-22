뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN Talks About the Time When Kim Tae-hee Amazed Him Before They Were Together
[SBS Star] RAIN Talks About the Time When Kim Tae-hee Amazed Him Before They Were Together

[SBS Star] RAIN Talks About the Time When Kim Tae-hee Amazed Him Before They Were Together

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.22 16:40
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Talks About the Time When Kim Tae-hee Amazed Him Before They Were Together
Singer RAIN spoke about the moment when his wife actress Kim Tae-hee impressed him before they started dating one another. 

On December 17, a new video was uploaded on Netflix Korea's YouTube channel. 

The video was part of their new show 'The Hungry and the Hairy' with RAIN and entertainer Ro Hong Chul, where they visited Jeju Island to meet K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri and singer Lee Sang Soon. 
RAINWhile in the car together, Ro Hong Chul mentioned how RAIN's love story with Kim Tae-hee started off with an occasion that involved socks. 

RAIN said, "I met Tae-hee during a commercial shooting, and she really amazed me on the first day of our shooting. She touched my heart." 

When asked to explain what exactly had happened, he commented, "Usually, when we have to change our socks in the middle of shooting, the staff would change the socks for us, because it's faster that way, right?" 
RAINHe continued, "It was time when the director asked Tae-hee to change her socks to a different one. Just as when the staff members were going to do that for her, she was like, 'It's okay. I'll do it myself.', then she changed them herself." 

Then, Lee Hyo-ri laughingly responded, "Is changing socks by herself something to be that amazed about, that it touched your heart?" 

To this, RAIN nodded and firmly stated, "Yes, it was. It really was for me." 
 

(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube, Coupang) 

(SBS Star)
