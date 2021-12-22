[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Says Girls' Generation Used to Fight Over Their Stage Outfits

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that the members of the group used to fight over their stage outfits.On December 21 episode of MBC's television show 'Sing for Me' (literal title), Hyoyeon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Hyoyeon was asked whether there was anything that her fellow members upset her.Hyoyeon answered, "We have been pretty good for the most part, so there weren't anything big in particular, but there was a small issue with our outfits in the past."She explained, "Everybody wants to wear prettier stage outfits, right? It was the same for us. We would scan all our outfits, and be like, 'I want to wear that one!'"She laughed and continued, "The one who wouldn't give up until the end would win, and get to put on the outfit they wanted."To this, the host Jang Do Yeon commented, "Oh, I thought your stylists decided which outfits you girls wore."Hyoyeon responded, "Oh yes, it is like that now. For a while after we made debut though, we chose our own outfits. Each of us would tell our stylists what we wanted to wear. But some of us wanted the same one, and our stylists couldn't listen to all our opinions."She went on, "So, we changed the system―they decided for us. These days, we don't know what we are wearing before we arrive at the broadcasting station. It's so much better this way!"(Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram, MBC Sing for Me)(SBS Star)