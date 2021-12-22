뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Brightly Smiles as HAHA Suggests He Films 'We Got Married' with Song Ji-hyo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Brightly Smiles as HAHA Suggests He Films 'We Got Married' with Song Ji-hyo

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Brightly Smiles as HAHA Suggests He Films 'We Got Married' with Song Ji-hyo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.22 11:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Brightly Smiles as HAHA Suggests He Films We Got Married with Song Ji-hyo
Singer Kim Jong-kook was seen brightly smiling as another singer HAHA suggested he films 'We Got Married' with actress Song Ji-hyo.  

On December 14, Disney Plus Korea shared a short video from their 'Running Man' spin-off show 'Outrun by Running Man' on YouTube. 
Outrun by Running ManWhile Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, entertainer Ji Suk Jin, and comedian Yang Se Chan were sitting down for a talk together, HAHA said, "We're filming this spin-off show to return love to our fans, aren't we?" 

He resumed, "Just like this, we should do something special on 'Running Man' as well. If our fans want, we should do a little segment in 'Running Man' where Jong-kook and Ji-hyo show their 'on-air' marriage life, as if filming 'We Got Married'." 

He went on, "But I feel like it's not going to be so fun if Ji-hyo went to Jong-kook's place. I think you, Jong-kook, should join her at her home. How does it sound to you?" 
Outrun by Running ManTo this, Kim Jong-kook smiled, then just laughed, without actually giving the red light to the idea.  

Then, Ji Suk Jin commented, "You do know what she lives with her family, right? There will be his 'parents-in-law' there too." 

Kim Jong-kook laughingly responded, "Not only them, but her brother and sister will also be there!" 

But HAHA continued stating how great the idea was, "It's going to go completely viral even if they simply all sat around the table for breakfast together." 

Ji Suk Jun and Yang Se Chan nodded and said, "Yes, I'm on board with this idea!" 
 

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, 'Disney Plus Korea 디즈니 플러스 코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.