[SBS Star] BTS JIN & J-HOPE to Have Some Drinks on Christmas Eve Together
[SBS Star] BTS JIN & J-HOPE to Have Some Drinks on Christmas Eve Together

[SBS Star] BTS JIN & J-HOPE to Have Some Drinks on Christmas Eve Together

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.21 18:10
K-pop boy group BTS' members JIN and J-HOPE are spending Christmas Eve together. 

On December 19, JIN and J-HOPE's 10-day quarantine ended. 

Not so long ago, JIN and J-HOPE returned from the United States following the group's concert, event attendance, TV show appearance in Los Angeles. 

As all travelers are required to quarantine themselves for 10 days upon arrival in Korea to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants in the country, JIN and J-HOPE self-quarantined at their place of residence. 
JIN and J-HOPEOn this day, J-HOPE uploaded a post on his Instagram, stating that he had completed his quarantine for 10 days. 

Under this post, JIN wrote, "Hey, J-HOPE. Let's have some drinks together on Christmas Eve." 

To this, J-HOPE commented, "Give me a call." 

But then a short while later, JIN returned to this post and left another comment under it.

JIN wrote, "Actually, I have to play a game. There is this event going on. Sorry." 

J-HOPE replied, "Hyung, you have to see me on that day. I've prepared something amazing.", with a laughing emoji. 
JIN and J-HOPE JIN and J-HOPEAlthough JIN did not publicly responded to this, it is highly assumed that they will spend Christmas Eve with each other's company to enjoy J-HOPE's little party, and fans are all going, "Awww!" about their incredible friendship. 

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'uarmyhope' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
