[SBS Star] "Why Wouldn't I Have Not?" Super Junior SiWon Admits that He Had Girls Over at His Place

SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior admitted to the fact that he had girls over at his place.On December 19 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', SiWon made a guest appearance.In this episode, SiWon revealed his home on television for the very first time.He kept his home unbelievably clean and neat, to the point that surprised the panel in the studio.SiWon was seen cleaning and tidying up his place as soon as he returned home.Around dinner time, actors Im Won-hee and Jung Seok-yong came over to his place for a meal.While SiWon prepared dinner for them, they asked him whether he has ever had girls over at his place.SiWon smiled and responded, "Well, it can't have been none, right? Why wouldn't I have not?"As Im Won-hee and Jung Seok-yong heard this, they could not get their jaws back to their original place for a while as they were too taken aback by his honest answer.Then, they laughed and commented, "Wow. We mean, that's great!"(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)