[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shares that She Cried After Having a Huge Fight with Lee Sang Soon Recently
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.21 13:40 View Count
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she got in a massive fight with singer Lee Sang Soon recently. 

On December 17, Netflix released a short video from their new series 'The Hungry and the Hairy' on YouTube. 

While Lee Hyo-ri, Lee Sang Soon, singer RAIN and entertainer Ro Hong Chul were in a car together, Ro Hong Chul asked Lee Hyo-ri if she cried in the recent days. 

Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Yes, I have. You know Sang Soon and I live with six dogs, right? It was so hard for me to take care of all of them by myself while Sang Soon was away in Seoul, promoting his new album. I told him, 'After this round of promotion, take a break for a while.' But then, he said he wanted to release more albums. He was really firm about it as well." 
Lee Hyo-riThe K-pop star continued, "I was like, 'If you were going to go to Seoul that often, why don't you just get a place in Seoul, take two dogs with you? Let's just live separately.' His answer was, 'We don't have to do that. You are going too far.'"

She went on, "So, I said to him, 'If you were going to be like this, why did we get married? Why did you ask me to move to Jeju Island with you? You've changed. I decided to marry you because you said you liked nature and liked to stay home. Isn't this a marriage fraud if you've changed this much?" 
Lee Hyo-riShe added, "If I told him how difficult it was for me to take care of the dogs by myself, I think he should have simply said, 'After I wrap this one up, I'll be with you at home.' But he was like, 'We should make some sort of system for you to be comfortably walk the dogs and take care of them by yourself.' Can you believe that?" 

With an awkward smile, Lee Sang Soon commented, "What I meant was, we do have a lot of dogs at home. So, we should implement the kind of system that will allow us to take care of the dogs when we are alone as well, without the help of each other."  
 

(Credit= Netflix The Hungry and the Hairy, JTBC Hyo-ri's Homestay) 

(SBS Star) 
