[SBS Star] "Her Honesty Surprised Me" Kang Ye Won Says JOY Shared She Had a Boyfriend When They First Met

Actress Kang Ye Won shared that she was surprised that JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet revealed she had a boyfriend when they had just met.On December 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', JOY, Kang Ye Won and actress Ahn Eun-jin made a guest appearance.During the talk, they were asked about each other's first impression when they met for their drama 'The One and Only'.JOY said, "Eun-jin was wearing glasses when we first met. She looked really smart. But as she spoke, I discovered how cute she was. She is so adorable."She continued, "I was quite scared to meet Ye Won at first, because she's worked in the industry for years and stuff. But she's actually super funny. She also takes good care of people around her."Then, Kang Ye Won said, "I hadn't watched Eun-jin's past drama, so I watched like two episodes of it before I met her. I thought she was an amazing actress. She seemed nice too."Regarding JOY, she commented, "We filmed 'We Got Married' together in the past, so I was familiar with JOY, but weren't close. What surprised me was her honesty though."She went on, "On the day that we met, she told me that she had a boyfriend. That surprised me a lot. She made a great first impression on me."Lastly, she added with a smile, "By being honest with me, I was able to open my heart faster to JOY."Back in August, JOY made her relationship with singer Crush public; at that time, it was said that they began seeing each other a short while ago.(Credit= 'crush9244' '_imyour_joy' 'sbsyoungstreet' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Young Street)(SBS Star)