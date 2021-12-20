뉴스
[SBS Star] V Posts a Video of Himself with a Beard Even Though J-HOPE Stopped Himself from It
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.20 18:14
V of K-pop boy group BTS uploaded a video of himself with a beard despite his fellow member J-HOPE stopped himself from doing it. 

On December 19, V updated his Instagram with a brief selfie video. 

In the video, V panned his camera around his place, decorated with Christmas tree and lights, while making some playful facial expressions to a cheerful Christmas song. 

Two things were noticeable in the video: one was that he was topless, and the other was that he had grown a beard. 

This video of V's natural look quickly went viral on Instagram, and spread online. 
 

A short while back, V returned from the United States following the group's concert, event attendance, TV show appearance in Los Angeles. 

As all travelers are required to quarantine themselves for 10 days upon arrival in Korea to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants in the country, V is currently self-quarantined at his place of residence. 

It seems like he has decided not to shave his beard during this time. 
VLess than a week ago, V actually left a comment on RM's new Instagram post that said, "My beard has grown quite a lot now. I would surprise many if I showed them how I look now, right?" 

At that time, J-HOPE replied, "You must stop yourself from doing that." 

However, it looks as if he could not keep it to himself, and make all ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) see him with the beard. 
V V(Credit= 'thv' 'rkive' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
