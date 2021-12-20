뉴스
[SBS Star] BEOMGYU Shares that He Initially Turned Down the Agency's Offer to Join TXT
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.20 16:58 View Count
[SBS Star] BEOMGYU Shares that He Initially Turned Down the Agencys Offer to Join TXT
BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared that he initially had no interest in becoming a K-pop star. 

On December 16 episode of JTBC's television show 'Shigor Bistro', BEOMGYU featured as a guest. 

While sitting down for a meal together, BEOMGYU was asked how old he was when he started training to become a K-pop star. 

BEOMGYU said, "I'm currently 21, and I was 17 when I started training at my agency. I made debut not long after I joined the agency." 

Then, MAX Changmin of boy duo TXVQ! commented, "I was 16 when I began training, then made debut only a year after that. So, I can totally relate to you." 
BEOMGYUBEOMGYU responded, "Actually though, I didn't want to become a K-pop star at first. When my agency asked me to join TXT, I initially turned their offer down." 

When asked why, he explained, "I play the guitar, and I was firm with the decision that I made to become part of a band as a guitarist one day." 

He continued, "But then, I changed my mind at some point and decided to just take the opportunity. As the opportunity was given to me, I thought I should do my best. That's how I got to be part of TXT."  
BEOMGYU BEOMGYUTXT is a 5-member group under HYBE Labels, which is home to K-pop sensation BTS, that entered the K-pop industry in March 2019. 

(Credit= JTBC Shigor Bistro, 'TXT.bighit' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
