[SBS Star] BEOMGYU Shares that He Initially Turned Down the Agency's Offer to Join TXT

BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared that he initially had no interest in becoming a K-pop star.On December 16 episode of JTBC's television show 'Shigor Bistro', BEOMGYU featured as a guest.While sitting down for a meal together, BEOMGYU was asked how old he was when he started training to become a K-pop star.BEOMGYU said, "I'm currently 21, and I was 17 when I started training at my agency. I made debut not long after I joined the agency."Then, MAX Changmin of boy duo TXVQ! commented, "I was 16 when I began training, then made debut only a year after that. So, I can totally relate to you."BEOMGYU responded, "Actually though, I didn't want to become a K-pop star at first. When my agency asked me to join TXT, I initially turned their offer down."When asked why, he explained, "I play the guitar, and I was firm with the decision that I made to become part of a band as a guitarist one day."He continued, "But then, I changed my mind at some point and decided to just take the opportunity. As the opportunity was given to me, I thought I should do my best. That's how I got to be part of TXT."TXT is a 5-member group under HYBE Labels, which is home to K-pop sensation BTS, that entered the K-pop industry in March 2019.(Credit= JTBC Shigor Bistro, 'TXT.bighit' Facebook)(SBS Star)