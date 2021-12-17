뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Says She Regrets Marrying Lee Sang Soon These Days?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.17 17:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Says She Regrets Marrying Lee Sang Soon These Days?
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri made some cute complaints about her husband singer Lee Sang Soon. 

On December 16, Netflix Korea uploaded a video on YouTube that is part of their new series 'The Hungry and the Hairy'. 

The video showed the cast RAIN and Ro Hong Chul having a picnic outside. 

While they were enjoying the breeze, they called Lee Sang Soon, who made the soundtrack for the series. 

But as he did not pick it up, they called Lee Hyo-ri instead. 
RAINAs soon as she picked it up, RAIN told Lee Hyo-ri that they tried to reach Lee Sang Soon, but he did not answer his call. 

Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Oh, don't even mention his name! He abandoned me in Jeju, and went all the way to Seoul by himself. He is also busy going here and there. He's all over the place right now without me." 

The K-pop star continued, "He's like, I'm going to join 'Super Band 2', 'You Quiz on the Block', release a solo album and blah blah blah. He behaves as if he's a super-popular celebrity, you know!" 
RAINShe went on in a loud voice, "When he goes to Seoul, I can't even reach him for like two to three days. I feel like I should reconsider my marriage with him. I had no idea he wouldn't be at home with me this much, and I would be treated like this!" 

She was joking, but as she did sound a little annoyed, both RAIN and Ro Hong Chul burst into awkward laughter. 

Then, RAIN commented, "Umm... But I think Sang Soon is a nice guy." 
 

Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon married each other back in September 2013.

(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
