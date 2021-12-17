[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Praises IU by Mentioning What She Recently Did for His Daughter

Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared a sweet gift that K-pop artist IU gave his daughter recently.On December 17 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Radio Show', Park Myung-soo spoke about IU.While speaking about Christmas K-pop songs, the guest Jeon Min-ki talked about IU's 'Merry Christmas in Advance' which is still very much loved in the country despite the fact that it was released in 2010.To this, Park Myung-soo playfully commented, "Seriously, IU? How much of the K-pop world are you planning on taking over? What's your reason for doing that?"Then, Park Myung-soo revealed that IU actually gave a special gift to his daughter just the other day.Park Myung-soo said, "My daughter wanted IU's autograph, so I asked her if she could send me one. She sent it to my daughter with such warm words. I cried after receiving that."He continued, "I mean, her music is amazing, and she is so talented. But she shines even more because she has such an amazing personality."After that, Park Myung-soo reminisced the time when he used to work on a collaborative song with IU in the past.Park Myung-soo said, "When working though, she's scarier than anyone I know. She has this charisma. She's very professional."He resumed, "She directed my recording then, and I was so scared of her. She was like, 'Could you sing that part again, please?' I could see why all her songs are perfect."Park Myung-soo and IU previously worked together for a project on MBC's television show 'Infinite Challenge'.(Credit= MBC)(SBS Star)