[SBS Star] Hur Young Ji Shares KARA Members Desperately Want to Reunite for a Performance

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.17 14:32 View Count
Hur Young Ji of disbanded K-pop girl group KARA shared that the members desperately want to perform together again. 

On December 15 episode of MBC's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', Hur Young Ji made a guest appearance. 
Hur Young JiDuring the talk, Hur Young Ji revealed that she has been preparing for her new album lately. 

The K-pop star said, "I'm planning on releasing a new album once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. I'm busily preparing for it right now." 

She continued, "As I love doing so many things, I work as a television show host, radio show host, actress and more. But I hadn't been singing for a while, so I want to return to singing again." 
Hur Young JiThen, the host Kim Yong-man asked, "A lot of disbanded K-pop groups are getting together nowadays, are you guys talking about that at all?" 

He added, "Do you also keep in frequent touch with the other member of KARA?" 

Hur Young Ji said, "Ah yes, we keep in touch with each other pretty often. I even went to see Gyu Ri's musical the other day. We're still very close." 

She resumed, "We all desperately want to reunite for a performance, like we want it from the bottom of our hearts. I hope our hopes will lead to good news soon." 
Hur Young JiFormed in March 2007, the group officially disbanded in January 2016. 

KARA went through changes of the members several times since debut; Kim Seong-hee, Nicole Jung, late Koo Ha Ra, Kang Ji Young, Park Gyu Ri, Han Seung Yeon, and Hur Young Ji have been part of the group. 

(Credit= MBC South Korean Foreigners, 'dspofficialkara' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
