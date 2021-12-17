뉴스
[SBS Star] YouTube Super Chat Goes Crazy During Online Press Conference for BLACKPINK JISOO's Drama
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.17 11:39 View Count
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made YouTube Super Chat go insane during an online press conference. 

In the afternoon of December 16, a press conference for JTBC's upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' was held on YouTube. 

The main cast JISOO and Jung Hae In, and director Cho Hyun-tak were present at this press conference.
JISOONot even a minute after the press conference began, the comment section exploded. 

Most of them were JISOO's fans, sending their support to JISOO for her role in her first-ever leading drama. 

Then, a little while later, Super Chat started going crazy after one fan donated a dollar. 
JISOOA lot of fans around the world followed the first fan with donations afterwards. 

Some fans even made over 100-dollar donation, which surprised many. 

It is not common for donations to be made at a press conference, so it was a very unusual scene. 

On this day, over 4 million viewers around the world watched the online press conference. 
JISOOSet in Seoul 1987, 'Snowdrop' depicts the love story of Su-ho (Jung Hae In), a prestigious university student who happens to jump into the dormitory of a women's university where he meets a student named Young-ro (JISOO). 

Young-ro hides and takes care of Su-ho amid a serious surveillance and crisis. 

(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube, JTBC Snowdrop) 

(SBS Star) 
