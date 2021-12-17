[SBS Star] YouTube Super Chat Goes Crazy During Online Press Conference for BLACKPINK JISOO's Drama

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made YouTube Super Chat go insane during an online press conference.In the afternoon of December 16, a press conference for JTBC's upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' was held on YouTube.The main cast JISOO and Jung Hae In, and director Cho Hyun-tak were present at this press conference.Not even a minute after the press conference began, the comment section exploded.Most of them were JISOO's fans, sending their support to JISOO for her role in her first-ever leading drama.Then, a little while later, Super Chat started going crazy after one fan donated a dollar.A lot of fans around the world followed the first fan with donations afterwards.Some fans even made over 100-dollar donation, which surprised many.It is not common for donations to be made at a press conference, so it was a very unusual scene.On this day, over 4 million viewers around the world watched the online press conference.Set in Seoul 1987, 'Snowdrop' depicts the love story of Su-ho (Jung Hae In), a prestigious university student who happens to jump into the dormitory of a women's university where he meets a student named Young-ro (JISOO).Young-ro hides and takes care of Su-ho amid a serious surveillance and crisis.(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube, JTBC Snowdrop)(SBS Star)