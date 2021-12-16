뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 40-year-old Lee Joon Gi Pulls Off a High School Uniform like He Is Still a Student
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 40-year-old Lee Joon Gi Pulls Off a High School Uniform like He Is Still a Student

[SBS Star] 40-year-old Lee Joon Gi Pulls Off a High School Uniform like He Is Still a Student

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.16 17:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 40-year-old Lee Joon Gi Pulls Off a High School Uniform like He Is Still a Student
Actor Lee Joon Gi pulled off a high school uniform like he was still a high school student. 

Recently, Lee Joon Gi updated his Instagram with three new photos. 

The photos showed Lee Joon Gi posing for the camera with a school uniform on. 

Even though he is 40 years old (Korean age), he looked so natural with it. 

Surprisingly, he looked almost like he was still in high school. 
Lee Joon GiUnder this post, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "Back to high school. Student Kim Hee-woo." 

Along with the writing, he added a grinning face with sweat emoji next to it, as if he felt awkward to be wearing a uniform in his age. 

It turned out he had put the school uniform on for his role in SBS' upcoming drama 'Again My Life'. 
Lee Joon GiIn the comment section, fans filled with comments complimenting his ever so youthful appearance. 

Their comments included, "What? Are you seriously 40?!", "Whoa, you honestly could pass for a high school student in real life if they didn't recognize who you are.", "What's your secret to your youthful looks? Tell us, please!" and so on. 
Lee Joon Gi(Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.