[SBS Star] 40-year-old Lee Joon Gi Pulls Off a High School Uniform like He Is Still a Student

Actor Lee Joon Gi pulled off a high school uniform like he was still a high school student.Recently, Lee Joon Gi updated his Instagram with three new photos.The photos showed Lee Joon Gi posing for the camera with a school uniform on.Even though he is 40 years old (Korean age), he looked so natural with it.Surprisingly, he looked almost like he was still in high school.Under this post, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "Back to high school. Student Kim Hee-woo."Along with the writing, he added a grinning face with sweat emoji next to it, as if he felt awkward to be wearing a uniform in his age.It turned out he had put the school uniform on for his role in SBS' upcoming drama 'Again My Life'.In the comment section, fans filled with comments complimenting his ever so youthful appearance.Their comments included, "What? Are you seriously 40?!", "Whoa, you honestly could pass for a high school student in real life if they didn't recognize who you are.", "What's your secret to your youthful looks? Tell us, please!" and so on.(Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram)(SBS Star)