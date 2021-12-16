뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jung Min Says Lee Dong Hwi Keeps Talking About the Success of Jung Hoyeon in Group Chat
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.16 16:23
Singer Kim Jung Min shared that actor Lee Dong Hwi keeps going on about the success of his girlfriend actress Jung Hoyeon in their group chat.

On December 15 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Kim Jung Min made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Kim Jung Min talked about the recently-ended group project MSG Wannabe that was formed through 'Hangout with Yoo'. 

Kim Jung Min said that the eight members of MSG Wannabe still keep in frequent touch with each other via group chat on a mobile messenger. 
Kim Jung MinKim Jung Min said, "We talk a lot about our personal lives there. The most recent hottest topic in the group chat was 'Squid Game' though." 

The singer continued, "After the release of 'Squid Game', Dong Hwi wouldn't stop going on about the series. He spoke about Hoyeon all the time." 

He went on, "Whenever he shares an article about Hoyeon in our group chat, the rest of us crazily click it. We are all so eager to read about her articles as well." 

He laughingly added, "The other day, Dong Hwi shared an article that reported Hoyeon joined Beyoncé and Brad Pitt's agency in the U.S. At that time, Ji Suk Jin was like, 'I'm so jealous. At my agency, there is Kim Sook.'" 
Kim Jung Min Kim Jung MinLee Dong Hwi and Jung Hoyeon made their relationship public in 2015, and the couple have been publicly expressing their love to each other ever since. 

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'yoonjujang' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
