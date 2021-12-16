뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Spotted Using Instagram as the Members' New Group Chat
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS Spotted Using Instagram as the Members' New Group Chat

[SBS Star] BTS Spotted Using Instagram as the Members' New Group Chat

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.12.16 15:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Spotted Using Instagram as the Members New Group Chat
Fans spotted the members of K-pop boy group BTS using Instagram as if it is their new group chat.

Earlier this month, the seven members of BTS launched their personal Instagram accounts.

It is the very first time for the members to communicate with their fans through the service since debut, as they usually interacted with fans only via Twitter or Weverse.
BTSEach member actively updated their individual accounts with various photos and videos, and they also wrote hilarious comments on each other's accounts as well.

Fans found their interaction on Instagram so adorable, as the members used the comment section as their group chat; talking about miscellaneous things.
BTSV: My beard grew out a lot. Would they (fans) be surprised if I show it?

J-HOPE: Let's just hold it back.

J-HOPE: I went on a trip, and everyone posted.. LOL

RM: LOL

V: I went on a trip too, but I don't have any photos to share.

JIN: I should've gone on a trip, I don't have any photos to share.
BTSUpon seeing the members' interaction, fans commented, "They're simply so adorable", "It feels like I'm in their group chat or something.", "I can totally tell how their personality are just by reading their comments.", and more.

(Credit= BIG HIT MUSIC, Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.