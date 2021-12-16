[SBS Star] BTS Spotted Using Instagram as the Members' New Group Chat

Fans spotted the members of K-pop boy group BTS using Instagram as if it is their new group chat.Earlier this month, the seven members of BTS launched their personal Instagram accounts.It is the very first time for the members to communicate with their fans through the service since debut, as they usually interacted with fans only via Twitter or Weverse.Each member actively updated their individual accounts with various photos and videos, and they also wrote hilarious comments on each other's accounts as well.Fans found their interaction on Instagram so adorable, as the members used the comment section as their group chat; talking about miscellaneous things.V: My beard grew out a lot. Would they (fans) be surprised if I show it?J-HOPE: Let's just hold it back.J-HOPE: I went on a trip, and everyone posted.. LOLRM: LOLV: I went on a trip too, but I don't have any photos to share.JIN: I should've gone on a trip, I don't have any photos to share.Upon seeing the members' interaction, fans commented, "They're simply so adorable", "It feels like I'm in their group chat or something.", "I can totally tell how their personality are just by reading their comments.", and more.(Credit= BIG HIT MUSIC, Instagram)(SBS Star)