[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Shares that She Found Out About 2NE1's Disbandment Through Media

K-pop artist CL shared that she found out girl group 2NE1 officially had disbanded through media.On December 16, American news outlet AP News uploaded a short video of CL's recent interview online.In the video, the interviewer told CL, "My colleague interviewed Minzy some time ago, and she said that she found about the group's disbandment through media."Then asked, "How did you find out?"After awkwardly laughing, CL replied, "Well, I did too, to be honest."CL looked back on the past, and said, "I was at a Thanksgiving dinner, and my phone blew up."The K-pop star continued but struggled to tell her thoughts properly, "Well, yeah, those situations are... But, yeah..."She paused for a bit, then commented, "It was very heartbreaking for me. But now, I have a lot of freedom, and at least have control over what I choose to do."She added with a smile, "So, I'm at a very exciting chapter of my life at the moment."Debuted in 2009, 2NE1 quickly became one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in history.2NE1 topped various music charts with its tracks including 'FIRE', 'I DON'T CARE', 'I AM THE BEST', and many more.In 2016 at the end of their contract with YG Entertainment, however, the group disbanded as the four members―CL, Minzy, Park Bom and DARA decided to part ways.(Credit= 'APEntertainment' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)