뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ha-young Gives Interesting Answers to How We Can Get Rid of COVID-19
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ha-young Gives Interesting Answers to How We Can Get Rid of COVID-19

[SBS Star] Ha-young Gives Interesting Answers to How We Can Get Rid of COVID-19

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.15 16:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ha-young Gives Interesting Answers to How We Can Get Rid of COVID-19
Ha-young, the daughter of singer Jang Yoon-jung and former television announcer Do Kyung-wan, gave the cutest answers to a question, "How can we get rid of COVID-19?" 

On December 10, a new video was uploaded on Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan's YouTube channel. 

In the video, Ha-young and her older brother Yeon-woo were asked a series of questions about COVID-19 over their dinner table. 
Ha-youngDo Kyung-wan asked the two children, "How do you think we can get rid of COVID-19?" 

To this, Ha-young responded, "Well, we would need to go on an ambulance, police car or firetruck. What color of vehicle do you need for COVID-19, dad?" 

Do Kyung-wan answered, "For viruses, we need to go on an ambulance." 

Ha-young smiled happily and commented, "Oh! I got it right!" 
Ha-youngAfter that, Ha-young took time to think about the question again for a while. 

Then, Ha-young said, "Can't we just cut COVID-19 with scissors? Maybe we need to take a medication for it." 

She continued, "Or perhaps we can make COVID-19 really cold with an air conditioner. That may get rid of it." 
Ha-youngAs Do Kyung-wan laughed at her such cute and creative thoughts, she said, "I've got an idea!" 

She resumed, "I think I'll know the answer to the question if Yeon-woo told me what the answer is.", making Do Kyung-wan laugh even harder. 

(Credit= '도장TV' YouTube, 'do_announcer' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.