[SBS Star] VIDEO: Mijoo Seen Doing More Work for Production Crew After the End of Shooting

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz was spotted doing more work for the production crew after the end of shooting.Recently, one popular YouTube channel uploaded a video of Mijoo online.In this video, Mijoo turned into a part-timer at one hamburger chain in Sinsa-dong, Seoul.At the burger place, she learned how to prepare ingredients for burgers, how to make different burgers, how to fold burger boxes, how to take an order and more.Once the burger place opened, Mijoo welcomed customers and did all things that a real part-timer would do there.She struggled with everything at first, but she soon got the hang of the work.After wrapping up shooting in the evening, when everyone started packing up, Mijoo noticed the workers at the burger place still busy doing something.Then, the production crew told Mijoo, "They said they are going to make a take-out set menu for each of the production team here."As soon as Mijoo heard this, she walked into the kitchen and stated, "Let me do it as well. I mean, I know how to do it too!"Even when some production team members told Mijoo to go home, she told them, "No, it's better to do it together, you know. Also, stop filming me! I'm not doing this for the camera."Then, one member of the team complimented her great personality and attitude.He commented, "There is a reason why Mijoo is doing so well in the industry these days."(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, 'queen.chu_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)