[SBS Star] BTS V Breaks Two Guinness World Records with His Just-made Instagram
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.15 11:39
K-pop boy group BTS' member V broke two Guinness World Records with Instagram followers. 

Back on December 6, the seven members of BTS made their own Instagram accounts. 

It was their first time for them to make their own social media accounts, and they all quickly racked up followers. 

Particularly though, the number of V's followers added up incredibly fast. 
VOn December 13, Guinness World Records announced that V broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram only in 43 minutes. 

They also stated that V broke the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram in just 4 hours and 52 minutes. 

According to Guinness World Records, the world record holder for the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram frequently changes as more celebrities join the application. 

TAEIL of another K-pop boy group NCT earned the record earlier in the year, while English actor Rupert Grint and American actress Jennifer Aniston were previous record holders.
VAlthough V broke these two records, the rest of BTS members―RM, JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN and JUNGKOOK, have over 20 million followers each at the moment. 

A great number of fans around the world are sending their round of applause to V for another one of his impressive achievement. 
V(Credit= 'thv' Instagram, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
