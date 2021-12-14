뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Sia's Daughter Seo-woo Impresses Everyone with Her Amazing Skills in Art
[SBS Star] Jung Sia's Daughter Seo-woo Impresses Everyone with Her Amazing Skills in Art

[SBS Star] Jung Sia's Daughter Seo-woo Impresses Everyone with Her Amazing Skills in Art

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.14 11:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Sias Daughter Seo-woo Impresses Everyone with Her Amazing Skills in Art
Actress Jung Sia's daughter Seo-woo wowed everybody with her incredible skills in art. 

On December 13, Jung Sia uploaded a single photo on her Instagram with a caption, "This is a drawing by Seo-woo. Am I the only one surprised by it?" 

In the photo, there was a pencil sketch of characters from popular Japanese animation 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'. 
Seo-woo's drawingBorn in April 2012, Seo-woo is just over nine and a half years old. 

Even though she is still very young, her skills were beyond imagination. 
Seo-woo's drawings Seo-woo's drawingsActually, this is not the first time Seo-woo's artwork was revealed to the public. 

Jung Sia posted many posts showing off Seo-woo's work in the past as well. 

In those posts, Seo-woo also boasted her detailed drawings and coloring. 

It seemed certain that Seo-woo was greatly talented in art. 
Seo-woo's drawings Seo-woo's drawingsAfter seeing Seo-woo's works, a lot of people shared comments such as, "Wow, she's an artist already.", "When I was nine, I didn't even know how to draw a teddy bear!", "Did she really draw all that? I'm truly amazed." and so on. 
Seo-woo's drawings(Credit= 'jung.sia' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
