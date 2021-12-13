뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior Members Pick a Member Who Will Get Married First
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Super Junior Members Pick a Member Who Will Get Married First

[SBS Star] Super Junior Members Pick a Member Who Will Get Married First

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.13 17:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior Members Pick a Member Who Will Get Married First
The members of K-pop boy group Super Junior picked one member who will get married first. 

On December 12 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', LeeTeuk's older sister actress Park In-young's wedding ceremony was shown. 

On this day, HeeChul hosted the wedding ceremony with SiWon, while YeSung sang a song for the couple. 
Super JuniorAfter the first half of the wedding ceremony, HeeChul went to the table where his family was sitting.  

As soon as HeeChul came over, his mother said, "You should be getting married, not hosting it, HeeChul. You promised to get married before you turn 40 (Korean age). You're turning 40 next year!" 

HeeChul shook his head side-to-side and responded, "Ah, I don't think I can get married. After hosting the ceremony today, I've become more sure about that. I'm just going to live with my dog." 
Super JuniorThen, HeeChul sat down on the table with other members of Super Junior who attended the ceremony. 

There, the members of Super Junior started speaking about a Super Junior member who will get married. 

They all pointed out that it was going to be RyeoWook, and stated that it had to be him. 
Super JuniorAbout two years ago on one episode of 'My Little Old Boy' when Super Junior members gathered together, they played rock-paper-scissors to decide who was going to get married first. 

At that time, RyeoWook lost and became the first one who had to get married. 

HeeChul said, "I mean, we played that game. RyeoWook must keep his promise." 

EunHyuk laughed and added, "Not only RyeoWook made a promise with us, but he also made a promise with the viewers. So, he can't ever break that promise." 
Super Junior(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.