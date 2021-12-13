[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares Stories Behind Her Actress Debut

Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she was first discovered by entertainment agencies while working as a part-timer.On December 12 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the cast members looked back on their twenties.Ji Suk Jin said, "I used to spend times at a trendy coffee shops in Apgujeong-dong. Lots of attractive people went there."Yu Jae Seok explained, "In order to get scouted. Back then, there were a lot of celebrities who got scouted at cafes."Ji Suk Jin then asked Song Ji-hyo, "Didn't you also work at a cafe as a part-timer?"To this, Song Ji-hyo said, "Yes, I worked part-time at a cafe," and shared that she had been scouted while working there.Kim Jong-kook chimed in and said, "Song Ji-hyo definitely seems like she would have gotten scouted. When I was young, not just anybody could work at a cafe. She must've been popular."(Credit= SBS Running Man, Creative Group ING)(SBS Star)