뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares Stories Behind Her Actress Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares Stories Behind Her Actress Debut

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares Stories Behind Her Actress Debut

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.12.13 15:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares Stories Behind Her Actress Debut
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she was first discovered by entertainment agencies while working as a part-timer.

On December 12 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the cast members looked back on their twenties. 

Ji Suk Jin said, "I used to spend times at a trendy coffee shops in Apgujeong-dong. Lots of attractive people went there."

Yu Jae Seok explained, "In order to get scouted. Back then, there were a lot of celebrities who got scouted at cafes."
Song Ji-hyoJi Suk Jin then asked Song Ji-hyo, "Didn't you also work at a cafe as a part-timer?"

To this, Song Ji-hyo said, "Yes, I worked part-time at a cafe," and shared that she had been scouted while working there.

Kim Jong-kook chimed in and said, "Song Ji-hyo definitely seems like she would have gotten scouted. When I was young, not just anybody could work at a cafe. She must've been popular."
Song Ji-hyo
(Credit= SBS Running Man, Creative Group ING)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.