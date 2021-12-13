뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS RM & SUGA Claim How They Are More than Capable of Doing Things on Their Own
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.13
RM and SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS claimed that they are more than capable of getting things done on their own without their managers. 

Recently, BTS' agency shared a video of the seven boys sitting together for a talk wrapping the year 2021 up. 

While talking about what sort of stars they wanted to be in the future, RM mentioned how everybody is always surprised to see going to places by himself. 
BTSRM said, "Every time I go somewhere by myself without my manager, people ask me things like, 'Oh, are you here without your manager?' They're all so surprised." 

He continued, "I'm completely capable of going to places by myself, but so many people worry about me, and they tell me that it's not safe and stuff." 

He added, "I'm not saying that they're wrong, but I think a lot of people have this preconceived idea that K-pop stars can't do much by themselves." 
BTSThen, SUGA commented, "I went to get a certified copy of my family register at the district office by myself today. I do a lot of things by myself too!" 

As SUGA said this in a way as if he was showing off, V playfully responded, "You are the I-can-do-things-by-myself kind of star, aren't you?!"  

RM laughed and said, "Well, this is exactly what I mean. I just want to let everybody know that they are K-pop stars like us who are able to get things done without the help of their manager." 
BTS(Credit= HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
 
