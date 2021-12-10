뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.10 16:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Unexpectedly Dances to Super Tuna During Butter Performance
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN was seen dancing to 'Super Tuna' during the group's performance for 'Butter'. 

On December 8, BTS guested on CBS' popular late-night talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'. 

In this episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', BTS made the audience and viewers happy with their energetic performance to one of their recently-hit songs 'Butter'. 

Their live performance was flawless as always, making everyone have fun. 
JINAbout a minute and a half in, the boys got into the rhythm under the instrumental during the 'dance break'. 

First, JIMIN and V showed off their incredible dancing skills. 

Then, JIN cut through the members and came in the middle of the stage. 

He suddenly started showing the dance moves to 'Super Tuna', making his fellow members laugh and the audience excited. 

After seeing his dance, the audience cheered even harder for the boys.  
 

'Super Tuna' is a special song by JIN that was released on December 4. 

He released it for fun, but it is being much-loved around the world at the moment. 

The choreography video for 'Super Tuna' surpassed 22 million views on YouTube as of now. 
 

(Credit= 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'latelateshow' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
