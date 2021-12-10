뉴스
[SBS Star] "Is She Really in Her Late 30s?!" Han Ga In Boasts Her Everlasting Beauty
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.10
Actress Han Ga In showed off her everlasting beauty. 

On December 9, Han Ga In's make-up artist shared photos of the actress on her Instagram. 

The photos were behind-the-scenes photos of Han Ga In during the recent shooting of a commercial. 

This was the first time in a long while since her photos/videos were released. 

She has been taking some time off from work to spend more time at home since her last acting project 'Mistress'. 

It is said that she is devoting herself to caring for her children at the moment. 
Han Ga In Han Ga InIn the photos, Han Ga In wore two different outfits that highlighted her elegant look. 

Even though she is now in her late 30s, she did not look her age at all. 

Upon seeing these photos, many left comments about her incredible appearance. 

Their comments included, "Wow, her beauty is just undescribable.", "Is she real? Does someone like that really exist?", "Am I the only one aging?" and so on. 
Han Ga In Han Ga InHan Ga In married actor Yeon Jung Hoon in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together.

(Credit= Online Community, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
