[SBS Star] AKMU Lee Su-hyun Almost Retired from the Industry When Lee Chan-hyuk Was in the Military?

Lee Su-hyun of K-pop duo AKMU shared that she thought about retiring from the industry when her fellow member/older brother Lee Chan-hyuk went to the military.On December 8 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', AKMU made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Su-hyun said, "When Lee Chan-hyuk went to the military to serve his national mandatory duty, I felt really pressured."She continued, "When we used to go to meetings, everyone used to look at Lee Chan-hyuk for his briefing. I had no idea that the eyes would come to me when he wasn't there."She went on, "I felt really heavy on my shoulders at that time. I felt super pressured. I didn't know Lee Chan-hyuk had to go through all that before I experienced it myself."Then, Lee Su-hyun revealed that she actually e-mailed Lee Chan-hyuk thanking him for what he did for them until then.Lee Su-hyun said, "I thanked him for everything, and said I was sorry for not knowing all the things that he had done for us."She resumed, "At that time, I honestly felt like he was the only songwriter who knew what sort of songs that would go with me well. After that, I came to have great respect for him."Following that, Lee Su-hyun talked about mentioning her early retirement on television last year.Lee Su-hyun said, "I believe I was completely immature then. I think I was being like a thoughtless little girl. I just kept questioning myself when Lee Chan-hyuk was away in the military. I was like, 'What is real me?', 'Were they anything I began doing simply because I like doing them?' and so on."Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are talented siblings who first appeared in SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star Season 2' in 2012.The duo joined YG Entertainment following their appearance, and made their official debut with an album 'PLAY' in April 2014.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)