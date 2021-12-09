[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Yoo Ah In Exchange the Cutest "Hello" at an Awards Ceremony

Actress Han So-hee and actor Yoo Ah In were spotted shyly saying hi to each other at an awards ceremony.On December 2, an annual awards ceremony 'Asia Artist Awards' took place at KBS Arena.A great number of actors, actresses, entertainers, K-pop groups and soloists attended the event.On this day, one fan captured Han So-hee and Yoo Ah In sitting in the audience together.As they did not know each other well, they were awkwardly facing the stage at first.Not long after the event started though, Yoo Ah In suddenly turned to Han So-hee and said something.Han So-hee said something back to Yoo Ah In, then they covered their face in shyness.After that, they both laughed and continued watching the event.It is assumed that they complimented each other's most recent projects 'My Name' and 'Hellbound' that gained a lot of popularity around the world.Following the release of this video, many fans left comments such as, "How cute!", "Awww! I ship these two!", "This makes me smile." and so on.(Credit= 2021 Asia Artist Awards)(SBS Star)