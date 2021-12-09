뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Yoo Ah In Exchange the Cutest "Hello" at an Awards Ceremony
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Yoo Ah In Exchange the Cutest "Hello" at an Awards Ceremony

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Yoo Ah In Exchange the Cutest "Hello" at an Awards Ceremony

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.09 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Yoo Ah In Exchange the Cutest "Hello" at an Awards Ceremony
Actress Han So-hee and actor Yoo Ah In were spotted shyly saying hi to each other at an awards ceremony. 

On December 2, an annual awards ceremony 'Asia Artist Awards' took place at KBS Arena. 

A great number of actors, actresses, entertainers, K-pop groups and soloists attended the event. 
Han So-hee and Yoo Ah InOn this day, one fan captured Han So-hee and Yoo Ah In sitting in the audience together. 

As they did not know each other well, they were awkwardly facing the stage at first. 

Not long after the event started though, Yoo Ah In suddenly turned to Han So-hee and said something. 
Han So-hee and Yoo Ah InHan So-hee said something back to Yoo Ah In, then they covered their face in shyness. 

After that, they both laughed and continued watching the event. 

It is assumed that they complimented each other's most recent projects 'My Name' and 'Hellbound' that gained a lot of popularity around the world. 
 

Following the release of this video, many fans left comments such as, "How cute!", "Awww! I ship these two!", "This makes me smile." and so on. 

(Credit= 2021 Asia Artist Awards) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.