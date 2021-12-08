뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Get Jealous About Their Fans Saying Other K-pop Stars Are Handsome
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Get Jealous About Their Fans Saying Other K-pop Stars Are Handsome

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Get Jealous About Their Fans Saying Other K-pop Stars Are Handsome

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.08 18:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Get Jealous About Their Fans Saying Other K-pop Stars Are Handsome
K-pop boy group MONSTA X members got jealous about MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fandom) saying other K-pop stars are good-looking. 

Recently, JOOHONEY, MINHYUK and HYUNGWON of MONSTA X guested on NAVER NOW's radio show 'Idols in the Middle of the Night' (literal title) that is hosted by their fellow members KIHYUN and I.M.
MONSTA XDuring the radio show, one fan sent a message saying, "You guys probably know that MONBEBE often talk about other good-looking K-pop stars, right? Do you guys get jealous by that?" 

JOOHONEY answered, "Ah yes, I think I will get jealous for real if I see them like that." 

KIHYUN said, "We always have guests on our radio show, and they're all K-pop stars. Whenever the camera shows the best-looking guy in the group, the comment section almost explodes." 

He laughingly continued, "They leave comments like, 'Oh, my heart...!', 'Is he married?', 'Will you marry me?', 'Wow, your good looks make my jaw drop.' and more. And these comments are left by MONBEBE." 
MONSTA XJOOHONEY frowned and responded, "Seriously? Do they really do that? Why do you guys do that? Don't...!" 

KIHYUN commented, "Yes, I'm not lying. Sometimes, I would watch the recorded versions of our show, and MONBEBE are pretty much having a party in the comment section together." 

After listening to all this, MINHYUK jokingly said, "Okay, I've decided. MONBEBE, if you keep doing that to us, we're going to make you jealous as well." 

He laughed and added, "What I meant was, let's just be careful not to hurt each other's feelings, okay? Let's respect one another." 
 

(Credit= NAVER NOW) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.