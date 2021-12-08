뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Most of All, He's So Good-looking" EXO KAI Shares Why He Thinks SEHUN Was Born to Act
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Most of All, He's So Good-looking" EXO KAI Shares Why He Thinks SEHUN Was Born to Act

[SBS Star] "Most of All, He's So Good-looking" EXO KAI Shares Why He Thinks SEHUN Was Born to Act

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.08 17:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Most of All, Hes So Good-looking" EXO KAI Shares Why He Thinks SEHUN Was Born to Act
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO shared why he believes his fellow member SEHUN was born to get into the acting business. 

On December 8 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', KAI made a guest appearance. 
KAIDuring the talk, KAI mentioned SEHUN's acting in SBS' current drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.

KAI said, "SEHUN is such a great actor. He's always doing his best for it as well. I've known him for over 10 years now, since when we were both trainees, and he received acting lessons since that time." 

He resumed, "He was good-looking from the very first day he joined our agency. He was so good-looking. If I were the training staff, I would have also made him get acting lessons." 
KAIThen, KAI revealed why he did not go to acting classes like KAI at that time. 

KAI stated, "I started dancing when I was eight years old. The only thing I knew in the world was how to dance; I didn't think of trying anything else. I just thought my path was different to SEHUN's." 

He went on, "But I later realized how related dancing and acting were. That's when I began to attend acting classes." 

He continued, "So yeah, I got into acting really late. I learned ways to express various emotions by watching SEHUN act. His acting is incredible." 
KAI(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'MnetMcountdown' Twitter, 'oohsehun' '1077ppower' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.