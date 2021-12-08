[SBS Star] "Most of All, He's So Good-looking" EXO KAI Shares Why He Thinks SEHUN Was Born to Act

KAI of K-pop boy group EXO shared why he believes his fellow member SEHUN was born to get into the acting business.On December 8 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', KAI made a guest appearance.During the talk, KAI mentioned SEHUN's acting in SBS' current drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.KAI said, "SEHUN is such a great actor. He's always doing his best for it as well. I've known him for over 10 years now, since when we were both trainees, and he received acting lessons since that time."He resumed, "He was good-looking from the very first day he joined our agency. He was so good-looking. If I were the training staff, I would have also made him get acting lessons."Then, KAI revealed why he did not go to acting classes like KAI at that time.KAI stated, "I started dancing when I was eight years old. The only thing I knew in the world was how to dance; I didn't think of trying anything else. I just thought my path was different to SEHUN's."He went on, "But I later realized how related dancing and acting were. That's when I began to attend acting classes."He continued, "So yeah, I got into acting really late. I learned ways to express various emotions by watching SEHUN act. His acting is incredible."(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'MnetMcountdown' Twitter, 'oohsehun' '1077ppower' Instagram)(SBS Star)