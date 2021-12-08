[SBS Star] Ro Hong Chul Shares Why He Thinks RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Will Never Get a Divorce

Entertainer Ro Hong Chul revealed why he thinks singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee will never split up with each other.On December 8, an online press conference for Ro Hong Chul and RAIN's Netflix's series 'The Hungry and the Hairy'.During the press conference, Ro Hong Chul could not stop going about how incredible RAIN is.Ro Hong Chul said, "I've been in this industry for like 20 years now, and RAIN is the cleanest celebrity I've ever met. He smells good even after we have a barbecue together. He takes amazing care of himself."He continued, "We are both kind of people who don't like asking someone for a favor, nor be asked for a favor. RAIN just doesn't lead to that. He prevents it from happening in advance."He added, "I've gone on a trip with a lot of people in the past, and RAIN is the best travel mate by far. He's probably the best one in the world."Even after making these compliments, Ro Hong Chul had more compliments to make about RAIN.Ro Hong Chul said, "Many celebrities are seen getting a divorce, but I don't think RAIN will ever divorce his wife."He playfully went on, "If he does get a divorce, it means Kim Tae-hee's got a problem, not him. This is how great RAIN is. I got to know that after traveling with him. He truly is a great guy."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017.The couple's first daughter was born in October 2017, and the second one in September 2019.(Credit= Coupang, 'rohongchul' Instagram)(SBS Star)