[SBS Star] "I Like JIMIN" JYJ Kim Jae Joong Shares His Love for BTS JIMIN
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.08 11:33 View Count
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ expressed his love for JIMIN of boy group BTS. 

Recently, Kim Jae Joong took time to answer some fans' questions through Instagram. 

One of the questions that Kim Jae Joong received was, "Do you like BTS?" 

To this, Kim Jae Joong answered, "I like JIMIN." 
JIMIN and Kim Jae JoongThen on December 6, all seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK created their own Instagram accounts. 

It was their first time making their personal social media accounts since the group debuted in 2013. 

After JIMIN created his account, Kim Jae Joong followed him right away. 
JIMIN and Kim Jae JoongHe surprisingly did not follow any other members of BTS; he only followed JIMIN. 

As Kim Jae Joong follows less than 30 people on Instagram, this showed how much Kim Jae Joong likes JIMIN. 

Many fans are patiently waiting for the two top K-pop stars to meet up with each other soon. 
JIMIN and Kim Jae Joong(Credit= 'jj_1986_jj' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.