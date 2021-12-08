[SBS Star] "I Like JIMIN" JYJ Kim Jae Joong Shares His Love for BTS JIMIN

Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ expressed his love for JIMIN of boy group BTS.Recently, Kim Jae Joong took time to answer some fans' questions through Instagram.One of the questions that Kim Jae Joong received was, "Do you like BTS?"To this, Kim Jae Joong answered, "I like JIMIN."Then on December 6, all seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK created their own Instagram accounts.It was their first time making their personal social media accounts since the group debuted in 2013.After JIMIN created his account, Kim Jae Joong followed him right away.He surprisingly did not follow any other members of BTS; he only followed JIMIN.As Kim Jae Joong follows less than 30 people on Instagram, this showed how much Kim Jae Joong likes JIMIN.Many fans are patiently waiting for the two top K-pop stars to meet up with each other soon.(Credit= 'jj_1986_jj' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)