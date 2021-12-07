뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Stopped Watching What He Eats After Realizing He Has a Big Influence on Others?
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Stopped Watching What He Eats After Realizing He Has a Big Influence on Others?

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Stopped Watching What He Eats After Realizing He Has a Big Influence on Others?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Stopped Watching What He Eats After Realizing He Has a Big Influence on Others?
Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed to have stopped watching what he ate after realizing how much influence he had on others.

On December 6 episode of KBS' television show 'Ask Us Anything' (literal translation), former professional basketball player Seo Jang Hoon shared the way Kim Jong-kook maintains a healthy body. 

On this day, one woman in her late 20s came to see Seo Jang Hoon and entertainer Lee Su-geun to share her worries. 

She said, she was becoming over-worried about eating anything after successfully losing 14kg in about four months. 

She also stated that she became addicted to working out that she works out for about five hours a day. 
Seo Jang HoonAfter listening to her concern, Seo Jang Hoon said, "I'm very close to Kim Jong-kook. Do you know how he keeps himself fit? He eats a lot." 

He continued, "Back in the day, there were times when Kim Jong-kook watched what he ate as well. He used to cut down on his meals, and didn't consume certain foods so that he could stay how he looks." 

He went on, "But he doesn't do that anymore. At one point, he realized how much influence he had on others. So, he decided to let people know how to eat well and maintain your weight at the same time." 
Seo Jang HoonThen, Seo Jang Hoon revealed that he is now surprised to see Kim Jong-kook eat. 

Seo Jang Hoon said, "Kim Jong-kook eats so much now, to the point that it surprises me. He doesn't stop himself from eating any kinds of foods as well. What he does is to work out as much as he ate." 

He resumed, If you are spending that much working out every day, then you're not going to gain weight even if you eat as much as you want. I also want to add though, I think working out for five hours is just too much. You should eat and work out the amount that average women of your age and weight do." 
Seo Jang Hoon(Credit= KBS Ask Us Anything, 'kjk76' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
