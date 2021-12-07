뉴스
[SBS Star] Zendaya Shares How Lovely Jung Hoyeon Is After Meeting Her In Person
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.07 15:55
American actress Zendaya shared that she concluded that actress Jung Hoyeon is very sweet. 

On December 7, an online press conference for an upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was held. 
ZendayaDuring the press conference, one reporter mentioned Zendaya meeting Jung Hoyeon at the CFDA Fashion Awards last month. 

Zendaya said, "Yes, we met for the first time at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. She was super nice and sweet."

After that, she revealed what the two actresses talked about at the event. 

Zendaya laughed and commented, "We talked a lot about 'Spider-Man', actually. Our lives have changed upside down after featuring in 'Spider-Man'. A similar thing is happening to Hoyeon following her appearance in 'Squid Game'." 

She went on, "As we went through the similar changes in life, we were able to relate to each other well. It was fun chatting to her." 
ZendayaThen, Zendaya stated, "On that day, I told her that she should come visit me while I shoot 'Euphoria'. She really came by. I was so happy to see her." 

She added, "Hoyeon is such a lovely person. She's a talented actress as well. I hope to get to know her better."  

Back in November, some photos of the two top actresses at the CFDA Fashion Awards were revealed online, and soon became the talk of the town. 
Zendaya(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'zendaya' Instagram, Sony Pictures Korea)  

(SBS Star) 
