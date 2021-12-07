[SBS Star] Fans Teach BTS JUNGKOOK How to Use Instagram in an "Instagram-like" Way

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK is struggling to understand how to use Instagram in an "Instagram-like" way.On December 6, all seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK created their own Instagram accounts.It marked their first time making their personal social media accounts since the group debuted in 2013.After making his Instagram, JUNGKOOK excitedly uploaded photos on his feed.The first photo was of the beautiful sunset over Santa Monica State Beach, and the second one was of him sitting on the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where BTS recently held their concert.Then, he unexpectedly shared screenshots of his MBTI personality test results―one from the past and one more recently-taken.About his two different results, JUNGKOOK wrote, "Half and half."As soon as fans saw this upload on his Instagram feed though, they started telling him that it was not "Instagram-like" to share this sort of post on the feed.JUNGKOOK wondered why, but he deleted the MBTI personality test results post, and took it to his Instagram Story instead.He mistakenly posted only one result at first, so he took that down immediately.Then, JUNGKOOK edited the two results together and re-uploaded it on his Instagram Story.Over the screenshot, he wrote, "People told me that I shouldn't upload this sort of thing on my feed. What is being 'Instagram-like', and not being 'Instagram-like'?"Upon witnessing all this, fans could not stop laughing at his cute responses.(Credit= 'abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)