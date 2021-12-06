[SBS Star] KAI Reveals Lee Seung Gi Randomly Gifted Him a Fancy Chair the Other Day

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI shared that singer Lee Seung Gi randomly gave him a gift the other day.On December 4 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', KAI and Lee Seung Gi made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts asked Lee Seung Gi if he gets paid more for the second season of JTBC's television show 'Sing Again'.Lee Seung Gi laughed and answered, "I don't actually know the exact amount of the pay I get."Then, the hosts started to state how Lee Seung Gi gets paid a great amount of money nowadays.As KAI listened to this, he looked at Lee Seung Gi and commented, "Oh, is that why you gave me that expensive chair?"He explained, "Not too long ago, Lee Seung Gi called me and asked me to take this one chair from his home. It was a really expensive chair. You must be making tonnes of money, Seung Gi!"Lee Seung Gi laughingly responded, "I ordered that chair as I was designing my place. It was a very nice chair, and KAI is much interested in home design."He continued, "As we were filming 'New World' together, I couldn't stop loving KAI. He's works really hard, and I just loved every bit of him. So, I wanted to give him something."To this, one of the hosts Lee Sang Min playfully commented, "Oh, do you always give a gift to people who you work with? Maybe I need to start working with you too!"Lee Seung Gi answered, "Ah yes, it's kind of a habit of mine. When they do well on the project we are shooting together, I want to buy them something."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)