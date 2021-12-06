[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tears Up After Seeing Fans for the First Time in Years Since the Pandemic

K-pop artist IU teared up after seeing fans for the first time in years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.On December 4, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards' took place where a great number of K-pop acts attended.On this day, IU took five different awards home, including 'The Best Female Soloist', 'Songwriter Special', 'TOP10', 'The Album of the Year' and 'The Artist of the Year'.Upon receiving these awards, IU said, "It's still hard to see fans, but it's now becoming a little more possible to see them now."She continued, "I believe the day that we can all enjoy in-person events will come very soon. I hope to see you all next year, with everyone healthier than ever."Since the COVID-19 pandemic that was declared in March last year, in-person concerts and festivals were banned in Korea.They recently started to be held, but cheering, chanting and screaming are still not allowed.Following the awards ceremony, IU got on the van and said hi to fans who were outside the venue to see her.IU waved to them, and they happily greeted each other.As it had been so long since she had seen her fans, IU's eyes teared up.With teary eyes, she asked, "I'm really happy to see you. How have you been?"They told her, "We've been well, but missed you lots! Congratulations on winning those awards today!"IU responded, "Thank you, thank you.", then waved them goodbye.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'boxgame' YouTube)(SBS Star)