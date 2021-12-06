뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tears Up After Seeing Fans for the First Time in Years Since the Pandemic
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tears Up After Seeing Fans for the First Time in Years Since the Pandemic

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tears Up After Seeing Fans for the First Time in Years Since the Pandemic

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.06 16:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tears Up After Seeing Fans for the First Time in Years Since the Pandemic
K-pop artist IU teared up after seeing fans for the first time in years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On December 4, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards' took place where a great number of K-pop acts attended. 

On this day, IU took five different awards home, including 'The Best Female Soloist', 'Songwriter Special', 'TOP10', 'The Album of the Year' and 'The Artist of the Year'. 
IUUpon receiving these awards, IU said, "It's still hard to see fans, but it's now becoming a little more possible to see them now." 

She continued, "I believe the day that we can all enjoy in-person events will come very soon. I hope to see you all next year, with everyone healthier than ever."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic that was declared in March last year, in-person concerts and festivals were banned in Korea. 

They recently started to be held, but cheering, chanting and screaming are still not allowed. 
IUFollowing the awards ceremony, IU got on the van and said hi to fans who were outside the venue to see her. 

IU waved to them, and they happily greeted each other. 

As it had been so long since she had seen her fans, IU's eyes teared up. 

With teary eyes, she asked, "I'm really happy to see you. How have you been?" 

They told her, "We've been well, but missed you lots! Congratulations on winning those awards today!" 

IU responded, "Thank you, thank you.", then waved them goodbye. 
IU(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'boxgame' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.