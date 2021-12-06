뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG ♥ Min Hyorin Welcome Their First Child to the World
Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.06 15:14
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin have become parents. 

In the morning of December 6, news outlet Hankook Ilbo released a report online. 

In their report, they stated that Min Hyorin recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy. 

This meant that TAEYANG became the first BIGBANG member to become a father. 
TAEYANG and Min HyorinSoon after the release of this report, TAEYANG's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news. 

YG Entertainment said, "Yes, it is true. Not too long ago, the couple's first son was born." 

Previously in September, it was revealed that Min Hyorin was pregnant, and the couple were patiently waiting for the due date.

At that time, Min Hyorin's management agency PLUM A&C said, "Min Hyorin wishes to give birth without making it big news, so we cannot give more information on the matter beside that she is pregnant right now." 
TAEYANG and Min Hyorin TAEYANG and Min HyorinAfter being in a relationship for about four years, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin tied the knot in February 2018.

Currently, they live in one of the most luxury apartments in Korea located in Hannam-dong, Seoul. 

(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.