[SBS Star] WENDY & KAI Reveal They Have Not Spoken for over 10 Seconds Before Their Recent Radio Show
[SBS Star] WENDY & KAI Reveal They Have Not Spoken for over 10 Seconds Before Their Recent Radio Show

[SBS Star] WENDY & KAI Reveal They Have Not Spoken for over 10 Seconds Before Their Recent Radio Show

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.06 14:18
It was just revealed that WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet and KAI of boy group EXO were not close to each other even though they have been under the same agency for years together. 

On December 2 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', KAI made a guest appearance. 
WENDY and KAIAs soon as KAI walked into the radio booth, the host WENDY got up and bowed to him. 

KAI also bowed to her, and they repeated that for many times; they even got down on their knees for it. 

Once they sat on their seats, they awkwardly laughed and laughed. 

It turned out it was because it was their first time properly speaking to each other. 
 

Although they are the same age, and had been under SM Entertainment for over eight years together, they still had not spoken to one another properly. 

They stated, "We've only said hi to each other when walking by, or say things like, 'Good job today.'" 

KAI said, "I think it's our first time being in the same room for over 10 seconds as well. We are like family in a way, but I feel like WENDY is my furthest cousin." 
WENDY and KAIWENDY added, "Yes, I feel the same. We've spoken to one another more than how much we've spoken for the last eight years. I'm quite nervous right now." 

Then, they tried to ease up the somewhat tense atmosphere by complimenting each other. 
WENDY and KAI(Credit= SBS POWER FM Young Street, 'sbsyoungstreet' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
