뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Members to Take Their Official Time Off
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS Members to Take Their Official Time Off

[SBS Star] BTS Members to Take Their Official Time Off

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.12.06 13:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members to Take Their Official Time Off
The members of K-pop boy group BTS will be taking time off for their extended vacation.

On December 6, BTS' management agency BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement announcing that the members will be taking a long vacation to recharge.
BTSAccording to the agency, the seven members of BTS will be spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut.

Moreover, they will prepare for their new album and the upcoming concert that is expected to take place in Seoul next March.

The vacation is the group's second official, extended break following the one in 2019.
BTSBIGHIT MUSIC's full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2018, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - L.A.' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour'.

BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.

This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.

It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.

We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.

BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a "new chapter."

They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS, and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans.

Thank you.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.