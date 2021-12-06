뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares He Spoke to Yoon Eun Hye Recently; Kim Jong-kook Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares He Spoke to Yoon Eun Hye Recently; Kim Jong-kook Responds

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares He Spoke to Yoon Eun Hye Recently; Kim Jong-kook Responds

Lee Narin

Published 2021.12.06 11:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares He Spoke to Yoon Eun Hye Recently; Kim Jong-kook Responds
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed that he spoke to actress Yoon Eun Hye recently, and singer Kim Jong-kook gave a hilarious response to it. 

On December 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok mentioned his recent conversation with Yoon Eun Hye. 

On this day, the members of 'Running Man' played a game where one put a headphone with loud music on while others spoke behind his/her back(?). 
Running ManWhen it was Kim Jong-kook's turn to put the headphone on, Yu Jae Seok said, "I actually received a text message from Yoon Eun Hye the other day." 

He continued, "I thought about whether to give her a call or text her back, I called her." 

Then, Song Ji-hyo jokingly asked Kim Jong-kook, "Is it me or Yoon Eun Hye?", to check whether he was listening. 
Running ManTo this, Kim Jong-kook suddenly burst into laughter and turned the music off on his headphone. 

He said, "Guys! I could hear everything! Seriously, Jae Seok, don't say those kinds of thing on air!" 

Yu Jae Seok laughed and commented, "Calm down. I'll delete Yoon Eun Hye's number, okay?" 

He resumed, "The only thing we talked about was how we were doing these days. I was just happy to speak to her for the first time in a long time." 

He laughingly went on, "I did apologize though. She said it was all good." 
Running ManOn SBS' past television show 'X-Man' that ran from 2003 until 2007, Kim Jong-kook and Yoon Eun Hye gained the attention of many with their on-air romance. 

Lately, Yu Jae Seok has been playfully talked about their on-air romance on 'Running Man' a lot. 

(Credit= SBS Running Man/X-Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.