[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares He Spoke to Yoon Eun Hye Recently; Kim Jong-kook Responds

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed that he spoke to actress Yoon Eun Hye recently, and singer Kim Jong-kook gave a hilarious response to it.On December 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok mentioned his recent conversation with Yoon Eun Hye.On this day, the members of 'Running Man' played a game where one put a headphone with loud music on while others spoke behind his/her back(?).When it was Kim Jong-kook's turn to put the headphone on, Yu Jae Seok said, "I actually received a text message from Yoon Eun Hye the other day."He continued, "I thought about whether to give her a call or text her back, I called her."Then, Song Ji-hyo jokingly asked Kim Jong-kook, "Is it me or Yoon Eun Hye?", to check whether he was listening.To this, Kim Jong-kook suddenly burst into laughter and turned the music off on his headphone.He said, "Guys! I could hear everything! Seriously, Jae Seok, don't say those kinds of thing on air!"Yu Jae Seok laughed and commented, "Calm down. I'll delete Yoon Eun Hye's number, okay?"He resumed, "The only thing we talked about was how we were doing these days. I was just happy to speak to her for the first time in a long time."He laughingly went on, "I did apologize though. She said it was all good."On SBS' past television show 'X-Man' that ran from 2003 until 2007, Kim Jong-kook and Yoon Eun Hye gained the attention of many with their on-air romance.Lately, Yu Jae Seok has been playfully talked about their on-air romance on 'Running Man' a lot.(Credit= SBS Running Man/X-Man)(SBS Star)